CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $590.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.40 million and $590.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00228119 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003661 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00035539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.06 or 0.00517814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00091171 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,042,182 coins and its circulating supply is 153,042,182 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.