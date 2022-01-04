CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECXJ opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. CXJ Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

CXJ Group Company Profile

CXJ Group Co Ltd. develops and provides an e-commerce community platform for vehicles owners, The firm continues to carry out research and development, production and distribution of high-tech products in the field of automotive environmental protection for its owner’s club and the public at large The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

