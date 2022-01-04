CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CXJ Group Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:ECXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS ECXJ opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. CXJ Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.
CXJ Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for CXJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.