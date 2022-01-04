Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $12.50

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.09. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2,785 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

