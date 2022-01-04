Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €68.70 ($78.07) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Daimler has a one year low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a one year high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

