Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.