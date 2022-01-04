Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

NYSE ROP opened at $474.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.