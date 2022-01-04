Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,737 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

