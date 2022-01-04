Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $192.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average is $241.26. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.16 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

