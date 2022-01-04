Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,216 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 84.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

