Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

