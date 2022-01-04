Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 668,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $203,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 183.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $329.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

