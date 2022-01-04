Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SBMSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 152,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Danakali alerts:

About Danakali

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.