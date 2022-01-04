Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
SBMSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 152,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About Danakali
