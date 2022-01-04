DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $617,553.53

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $617,553.53 and approximately $4,954.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007296 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003874 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038095 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

