DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $617,553.53

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $617,553.53 and $4,954.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007296 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003735 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003874 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038095 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

