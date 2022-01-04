Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 16,690 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $5,045,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAB stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

