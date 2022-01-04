Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.77. 107,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,606. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

