Davis R M Inc. Has $13.06 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,885,000 after buying an additional 3,147,905 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,396,000 after buying an additional 81,324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

