Davis R M Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.18% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE KWR opened at $239.73 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.86 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average is $243.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.