Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $519.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $409.73 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

