Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

