Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $263.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

