Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €157.71 ($179.21).

ETR DHER opened at €98.86 ($112.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €108.37 and a 200-day moving average of €115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion and a PE ratio of -11.51. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

