Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $53.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

