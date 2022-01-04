Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.80% of Sunrun worth $72,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $361,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

