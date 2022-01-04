Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.17 Million Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,123 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.42% of PPD worth $69,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.