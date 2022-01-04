Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Domino’s Pizza worth $66,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.12.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $553.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $523.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

