Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of Tenet Healthcare worth $58,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $20,413,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $14,597,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.