Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.60 ($27.95) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.55 ($18.80) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.33 and its 200-day moving average is €17.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.