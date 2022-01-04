DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 136266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40.
In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,190. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,730 and sold 35,000 shares valued at $16,420.
About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.
