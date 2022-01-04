DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 136266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,190. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,730 and sold 35,000 shares valued at $16,420.

About DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.