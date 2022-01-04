Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

