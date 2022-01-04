Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

DFUS opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

