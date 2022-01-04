Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.54.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

