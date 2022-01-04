Dora Factory Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.21 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $40.21 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00024260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,467 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

