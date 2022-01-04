Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:DO1D) to Issue GBX 7.50 Dividend

Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:DO1D) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DO1D stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Downing FOUR VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.89.

About Downing FOUR VCT

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

