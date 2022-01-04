Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $221,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,552 shares of company stock worth $1,451,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.33.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

