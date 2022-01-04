Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $383.59 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

