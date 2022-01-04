Duality Advisers LP Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 248.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,070 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Fluor worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

FLR stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.