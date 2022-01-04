Duality Advisers LP Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

Shares of PXD opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $111.82 and a one year high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

