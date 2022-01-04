Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.69 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 90,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

