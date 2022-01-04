Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

