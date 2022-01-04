Duality Advisers LP Purchases 90,483 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 60.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

