Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

NYSE:AMT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.98. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.34. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.