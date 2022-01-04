Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 20,185 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,409. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.14.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

