Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,126 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

