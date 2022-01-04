Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85 and a beta of -1.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

