Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

