Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 535,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $659.47 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

