Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,772 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

