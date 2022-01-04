Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3,277.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,243 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.