Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,984 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $84.25.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,321,874. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.